The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, was among the celebrities who graced the red carpet of the Red Sea International Film Festival, which commenced on 1 December in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. At the prestigious event, the actor created a huge buzz, not only with his dapper look but also being in talks for his recent works. At the high-profile event, the superstar revealed that he likes doing movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pad Man, when the actor was quizzed by a Pakistani man, who said that his 2021 movie Bell Bottom had portions against Pakistan. Now, the superstar is making the headlines for his response to the man saying that Bell Bottom was “just a movie”, and that he must avoid getting serious about it. If you haven’t watched the film, then you must know that Ranjit Kumar’s directorial centred around the hijacking of Indian Airlines and a mission to rescue the passenger.

The 10-daylong event already saw the attendance of Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja among others. Therefore, the Ram Setu actor also jetted off to the Saudi Arabian port city over the weekend to be part of the international event. Now during a conversation session at the international festival, the Bollywood star was seen reacting to a man who questioned his movie Bell Bottom exhibiting certain things against Pakistan. The Hindustan Times cited the man as saying to Akshay, “I’m from Pakistan, your neighbour country. I have a request. You do fantastic movies like Pad Man and Toilet. There is an issue between India and Pakistan as well. Your recent movie Bell Bottom has certain things against Pakistan.”

Listening to the man’s claims about his movie, Akshay was quick to respond, “Sir, it’s just a movie. Don’t get so serious about it. It’s just a movie. There are many things like that. It’s just a movie, sir.”

Apart from Akshay, the 2021 film also featured Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles, while the actor essayed the role of an Indian secret agent. It might be interesting to know that the movie was reportedly banned in a few countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait for ‘factual errors’ and was accused of ‘tampering with historical facts.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in movies like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Cuttputlli. While 2022 hasn’t been one of his best years, the actor will be seen in a series of exciting projects scheduled for next year. Akshay has Anand L Rai’s Gorkha and a multi-starrer project Selfiee. He will also be seen in Jaswant Singh Gill’s biopic Capsule Gill and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

