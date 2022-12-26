As the year is inching closer to its end, its conclusion seems to be all things good for K-drama star Song Joong-ki. Wondering why? While his fans were celebrating the massive success of his fantasy series Reborn Rich and drama series Little Women, reports have revealed that Joong-ki has found love again. Yes, you read that right. Almost three years after parting ways with South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo, Joong-ki’s agency has now confirmed that the star has moved on and is in a relationship. Are you curious to know who he is dating? Well, the latest media reports cited Joong-ki’s agency and revealed that the star is dating a British woman, who isn’t a celebrity. Not just this but the statement while revealing his new romance, urged his fans to accept it warmly. In addition, as soon as the reports of Joong-ki’s new relationship went viral, a video of the couple walking at the airport started making rounds on the internet.

Several media reports cited his agency as saying, “Actor Song Joong-ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship. We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports.” According to a Pinkvilla report, Joong-ki introduced a woman to the members of his series Reborn Rich on 7 December at a media conference in Singapore. It is reported that the two met each other last year through a mutual friend, and then ventured into a happy relationship. Now, a few photographs of the two at the Incheon International airport have set the internet ablaze.

#SongJoongKi is confirmed to be dating his non-celebrity British girlfriend. They are in a long term relationship “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings, we hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.” pic.twitter.com/BOjjnGmdWF — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) December 26, 2022



For the unversed, it was back in July 2017, that the South Korean actor confirmed his relationship with his Descendants of the Sun costar Song Hye Kyo by announcing his engagement. The couple tied the knot on 31 October 2017 in a lavish ceremony. However, just two years after this, the South Korean actors parted ways by announcing their divorce in June 2019. Since then there have been alleged reports of the actor dating other co-stars including his science fiction film Space Sweepers co-star Kim Tae Ri, but his agency has denied all those rumours.

