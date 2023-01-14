'Really Remarkable Reward,' writes Amul on SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Golden Globe victory, wins hearts on Internet

Amul India is known for its hilarious and catchy takes on various trending issues. Whether that be to celebrate something or to pay tribute to an eminent personality, Amul never failed to cheer us up with its creativity. The dairy brand has done it again, this time with a unique way of congratulating SS Rajamouli for RRR‘s song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ winning the Golden Globe award. While the entire country is celebrating the film’s achievement, Amul also paid a tribute to the song in its own ‘buttery’ manner.

Creating a unique cartoon for the same, Amul shared the graphic on Instagram. In the sketch, we can see a glimpse of the award-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’. While the music director MM Keeravani stands in the middle holding up the Golden Globe Award, we can also see the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan dancing beside him. The actors seem to be showing off the dance moves from the hit song.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)



While the sketch is indeed eye-catching, the captions added to it are more interesting. Showing off a bit of wordplay, Amul changed the full form of RRR from “Rise Roar Revolt” to “Really Remarkable Reward”. It also altered the song’s lyrics and added, “Amul say haan not naa tu butter.”

Notably, the sketch has won the internet and has left everyone impressed. People took to the comment section and shared their reactions on the Amul topical. A user wrote, “Yet another epic topical. amul…you never fail to impress us”, while another one remarked, “You guys never fail to amaze me with your sheer brilliance!” “Amul always amazes me,” a third user commented. The post has so far amassed thousands of views and likes.

Naatu Naatu wins a Golden Globe Award

After being nominated in two categories, RRR’s popular song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ won an award in the Best Original Song category in the 80th edition of The Golden Globes Award.

The film was released in March 2022 and the song continues to remain on everyone’s playlist since then. The song also became the first-ever Asian song to win the award.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.