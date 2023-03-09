Popular American reality show star Bam Margera continues to remain in the headlines. Just a month after the former professional skateboarder’s wife Nicole Boyd filed for separation, Margera was arrested for domestic violence. According to a Page Six report, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a dispute at a residence in California’s Escondido. As per the report, Margera was arrested by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly kicking his girlfriend during a heated argument. The alleged victim, who remains unidentified till now, told law enforcement that her “husband” had kicked her. But, TMZ report said that the Jackass star’s estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, was not involved in the incident. Margera was released from custody after he posted a $50,000 bail.

This is not the only controversy that has hit Margera in the last few weeks. The reality show star was recently served divorce papers by Boyd on account of his persistent drug and alcohol abuse, as well as his “inappropriate” behaviour around the couple’s five-year-old son Phoenix. According to a statement by Boyd’s lawyer, the 39-year-old model made “the hard choice” to separate in order “to protect herself and their son.” Boyd has asked for legal and physical custody of Phoenix and spousal support as well. She will continue to allow Margera, whom she married in 2013, to have supervised visits as far as their kid is concerned.

Since 2009, Bam Margera has been in and out of rehab. The reality show star has escaped from court-ordered rehab facilities over three times in the past year alone, as per Page Six.

Steve-O, Margera’s Jackass alum, has also expressed his desire for the reality show star to sober up and take control of his life. Earlier this year, the 48-year-old asked Margera to “choose recovery” for the people he loves.

“I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice,” Steve-O concluded. “You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”

