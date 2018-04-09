Ready Player One tops overseas markets with $81.7M; A Quiet Place comes in second with $21M

Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One is running strong and steady in the overseas market.

The science-fiction action adventure movie, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow, has maintained its impressive run at the international box-office for the second week in a row grossing $81.7 million, according to Variety. With this, Ready Player One tops the international charts for the second week and also gets closer to collecting $300 million in the overseas market. Ready Player One is also nearing the $400 million mark globally. The total collection till now is $294.4 million overseas, and $391.3 million worldwide.

Ready Player One has performed well in China earning $42 million from 20,000 screens. Korea proved to be the second highest market with $4.6 million on 888 screens, followed by the UK with $3.24 million from 893 screens, and France with $3.16 million from 713 screens. The movie is yet to release in Japan and will open there on 20 April.

A Quiet Place, which opened at the top of the North American box-office, took the second spot overseas with a strong $21 million from 40 markets. With this, the John Krasinski directed thriller has collected a total of $71 million globally.

Pacific Rim Uprising made $12.35 million in 66 territories in its third weekend. In China, the movie has grossed $98.2 million to date and its international total now stands at $212.1 million. Its worldwide total is $267 million.

