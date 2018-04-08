John Krasinski, Emily Blunt horror flick A Quiet Place tops North American box-office with $46 million opening weekend

A Quiet Place, starring John Krasinski and his real life wife Emily Blunt, has performed exceptionally well at the North American box-office. The movie, which released on 6 April across North America, has made a total of $46 million, according to Deadline.

A small budget movie, A Quiet Place was expected to make around $20 million and just yesterday the average forecasts to was raised to $30 million. Surprising everyone, A Quiet Place was able to rake in more than $19 million on Friday, including $4.3 million in Thursday previews. According to Forbes, the opening for A Quiet Place has been bigger than the opening days for The Purge, Split and Get Out.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, A Quiet Place‘s first three day collection has surpassed the openings of Jordan Peele’s Get Out ($33.3M), M. Night Shyamalan’s Split ($40M), and Paramount’s big summer release Transformers: The Last Knight ($44.7M).

A Quiet Place is set in post-apocalyptic upstate New York which has been taken over by strange spider-like alien creatures. These alien creatures are blind, but make up for it with an extremely heightened power of hearing. Any sound that a person makes will be their last as these creatures burst out of the woods and brutally kill the person; the source of the sound.

The movie has been directed by John Krasinski and currently scores a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

