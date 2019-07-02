You are here:

Raveena Tandon apologises to Zaira Wasim after previously criticising her decision to quit acting

FP Staff

Jul 02, 2019 16:57:34 IST

Raveena Tandon was among the many Bollywood personalities, who shared their opinion on Zaira Wasim's announcement of quitting her acting career. Though Tandon did not name Wasim in her tweet, she criticised the Dangal actress' decision and called it "regressive."

Since the news broke, there have been several follow-up reports saying that Wasim was forced into leaving acting. Reacting to this, Tandon said that if the rumours were true, then she "felt sad" for Wasim and wished her "luck and strength."

Read Tandon's tweets below:

On 30 June, Wasim had released a statement, explaining that she thought acting was interfering with her faith and religion. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born actress said she realised "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here". Her decision brought in impassioned, yet starkly divisive opinions on social media, with some strongly supporting Wasim's decision while some disagreeing with her choice of naming religion as a cause for her withdrawal. Besides Dangal, Wasim was also a part of Secret Superstar alongside Aamir Khan. She will next be seen in The Sky is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar. 

