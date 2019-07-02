Raveena Tandon apologises to Zaira Wasim after previously criticising her decision to quit acting

Raveena Tandon was among the many Bollywood personalities, who shared their opinion on Zaira Wasim's announcement of quitting her acting career. Though Tandon did not name Wasim in her tweet, she criticised the Dangal actress' decision and called it "regressive."

Since the news broke, there have been several follow-up reports saying that Wasim was forced into leaving acting. Reacting to this, Tandon said that if the rumours were true, then she "felt sad" for Wasim and wished her "luck and strength."

Read Tandon's tweets below:

If this is true and the reason for her to quit,if she was or is under pressure, then I do feel sad for the girl.Was she forced into writing the long statement by radicals out of fear?She was a role model to so many youngsters with dreams and inspirations that they could achieve. https://t.co/Ym4aih4PBC — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019

I wish her luck and strengthAfter seeing this,I now regret my first immediate tweet after reading her statement.Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films,cinema,the industry, that I was born into.Deleting the tweet that now sounds harsh. https://t.co/Okcg3NrCFa — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019

On 30 June, Wasim had released a statement, explaining that she thought acting was interfering with her faith and religion. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born actress said she realised "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here". Her decision brought in impassioned, yet starkly divisive opinions on social media, with some strongly supporting Wasim's decision while some disagreeing with her choice of naming religion as a cause for her withdrawal. Besides Dangal, Wasim was also a part of Secret Superstar alongside Aamir Khan. She will next be seen in The Sky is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.

