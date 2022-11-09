Despite coming a long way by proving her prowess, and crafting her niche with content-driven projects, Rashmika Mandanna has often been on the radar of trolls. Even after enjoying legions of fan following, Rashmika has also been subjected to criticism and time and again been ridiculed on social media. However, the actress has finally broken her silence, as she decided to speak up against all the hate she has been receiving online. Taking to her official Instagram account, Rashmika dropped a beautiful picture of herself sitting in a boat, and penned a lengthy note saying that she should have addressed the negative reports and trolling years ago. She began by saying, “A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago.”

Rashmika continued by saying, “I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there. I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead.”

The Pushpa actress added, “Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of. It’s heartbreaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet, especially for things that I have not said.”

Continuing further, Rashmika revealed, “I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry. I welcome constructive criticism because that’s only going to push me to improve and do better. But what’s with the vile negativity and hate? For the longest time, I’ve been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse. By addressing it, I’m not trying to win anyone over. I don’t want to feel closeted and forced to change as a human being because of this hate I keep receiving.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



Rashmika concluded by saying, “That being said, I do recognise and acknowledge all the love I’ve been receiving from the rest of you. Your constant love and support is what have kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this. I only have love for everyone around me, the people I’ve worked with so far, all of whom I’ve always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy. Be kind everyone. We’re all trying to do our best.”

Rahmika’s post was acknowledged by a plethora of fans and several industry friends. Her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan took to the comments section and wrote, “The love is from those who want to be like you. Hate is from those who never can. You be you! You is amazing”

