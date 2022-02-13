As Rashami Desai turns 36 today, February 13, here's revisiting some of her best moments from Bigg Boss 15 (BB15)as a contestant:

Rashami Desai is one of the most popular faces in the Hindi TV industry. The actress shot to fame by portraying Tapasya, her on-screen character in the daily soap Uttaran.

Born in Mumbai, the actress has become a household name over the years and amassed a lot of love since the time she debuted in 2002. During her journey, she has not only acted in serials but also participated in many reality TV shows including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Nach Baliye (where she showcased her breathtaking dance moves), Fear Factor, and Bigg Boss 13 and 15.

As Rashami Desai turns 36 today, February 13, here's revisiting some of her best moments from Bigg Boss 15 (BB15)as a contestant:

- The moment Rashami Desai cried out ‘I Love You’ to Umar Riaz.

This has to be one of the top highlights of her roller coaster journey in the Bigg Boss house this season. In the middle of a verbal fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Desai lost her cool when she was accused of using Riaz for the sake of game. An agitated Desai in response expressed her love to prove that she is serious about Riaz.

- The time when Rashami Desai got emotional watching her journey video. While her journey video was shown that comprised moments from her stay during BB13, she broke down. It showed the heartbreaking moment when she learnt about her ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan's truth. It was from Salman Khan she had come to know that her then boyfriend was married and had a child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai Wonderland (@rashamidesai_wonderland)

- Her Mastani and Dhakad Hai performance.

Rashami Desai's scintillating dance performance on Dhakad Hai and Mastani song at the Bigg Boss 15 stage has to be another memorable moment. She performed it for Riaz. It left everyone spellbound. Desai got evicted from the competition on the day of the Grand Finale.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rashami Desai Wonderland (@rashamidesai_wonderland)

- When Rashami Desai shared that the topic of marriage with Nandish Sandhu still pains her.

During BB15, she was seen opening up about her divorce and discussing how she feels vulnerable and scared when there are talks related to her life with Nandish Singh Sandhu, her ex-husband. She told Riaz that she loses balance when those memories are evoked.

-Rashami Desai tried to hit Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The moment when Desai got so violent that she would have almost hit Bhattacharjee, has to feature as another eye grabbing moment in the BB15 house. Had Rajiv Adatia not intervened, she would have hit. This happened during the ticket to Finale fight.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pY-4O26eSJI