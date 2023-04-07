Revelling in the victory of her mother, proud daughter Rasha Thadani penned a heartwarming note on her social media commemorating the prestigious honour of Padma Shree conferred on Raveena Tandon.

On 5th April, iconic and talented actor Raveena Tandon was bestowed with the fourth highest civilian honour Padma Shree Award in Delhi. Ruling the silver screen for decades, Raveena Tandon continues to inspire millions with her impactful and impressive performances across platforms and languages, celebrating the same, the actor was honoured for her achievements with the prestigious award. Beaming with joy and pride, Rasha Thadani not only accompanied her mother to the event but also congratulated her with a heartwarming post on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha (@rashathadani)

The young and upcoming actor, Rasha Thadani wrote, “The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Truly, Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani are mother-daughter goals!

