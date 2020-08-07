Rappers Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion debut official video of WAP, their first single together
'WAP' is Cardi B's first original release since 2019’s fiery single 'Press.'
The two powerhouses of rapping, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, have teamed up together and delivered an on-beat track 'WAP' on Friday.
According to Billboard, this newly dropped single follows Meg's previous 'Savage' remix, featuring Beyonce. This is the first time the rap artistes have collaborated for a project.
The 'I Like It' singer hopped on to Instagram and shared the link of the official music video of the just-released track.
Check out the announcement here
In the four-minute and 12-second long video, the two hip-hop stars are seen as near-identical twins, pulling off similar hairdos. With the twisted tower of curls, the rappers are seen channeling the 90s glam, with winged eyeliner and glossy lip shades.
The music video is shot at a grand, luxurious mansion with a fountain in the front featuring statuettes.
Complex reports 'WAP' is Cardi’s first original release since 2019’s 'Press,' and is the first single off her upcoming sophomore studio album, scheduled to be released in late 2020. The artiste had teased her second album via Instagram back in April.
Listen to the entire song here
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kanye West issues public apology to Kim Kardashian days after sharing now-deleted cryptic post on divorce
Kanye West Kanye West has offered an apology to Kim Kardashian for sharing "private matters" during a campaign rally and on social media sites.
Billie Eilish announces release of upcoming single My Future on 30 July
Billie Eilish did not reveal further details of her new track except the title and release date
Taylor Swift debuts eighth studio album Folklore along with music video of Cardigan
Taylor Swift says Folklore is a "collection of songs and stories that flowed from her like a stream of consciousness."