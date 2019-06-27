Cardi B releases a violent, graphic music video for her fiery new single, 'Press'

Rapper Cardi B released a fiery music video of her latest song 'Press' on 26 June. The four-minute video opens with in bed with two of her lovers, whom she shoots with a handgun. But that's just the beginning. She is seen in an interrogation room and later a panel of surly judges. The lights abruptly go out in court and the witnesses are shown dead. Cardi is hauled off to prison, where she also ends up killing her cellmate.

Cardi is also seen dancing completely nude alongside her backup dancers with their genitalia and breasts blurred out, before they end up dead and bleeding too. The video, directed by Jora Frantzis, touches on a few sensitive topics that the singer has tried to address before, like being overly criticised, chastised and watched.

Like most of her earlier music videos, 'Press' is also high on fashion. Cardi dons a printed, colourful silk outfit and fur before changing into an all-white ensemble. Even her eyebrows are bleached icy-white to match her look. According to E!News, the 26-year-old rapper pushes the boundaries of fashion, beauty and entertainment. In the risque and sultry cover of the single, the singer is portrayed in handcuffs walking out of a courthouse in her birthday suit. The music video is even more thought-provoking than her look.

Cardi had performed the song at the recent BET Awards. She also won two prizes — best female hip-hop artist and album of the year for her major-label debut, 'Invasion of Privacy'.

The music video is gaining a lot of attention on social media among the fans. It amassed more than 8 million on YouTube.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Watch the video here.



Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 18:11:06 IST