Rapper Raftaar condemns Citizenship Amendment Act, says he can 'take a bullet' for bodyguard Arshad

Rapper Raftaar's video crtiticising the Citizenship Amendment Act, and saying he can "take a bullet" for his bodyguard Arshad, has now gone viral.

"Ek baat bilkul seriously clear kar raha hoon. Chahe kal career chale ya na chale, koi dikkat nahi. Itna kama lia hai ki end tak bhookha nahi marunga" (I want to make something seriously clear. No matter what happens to my career, no problem. I have earned so much that I will not go hungry till the end).

Raftaar is then joined on stage by his bodyguard. Talking about him, the rapper says, "Iss insaan ka naam hai Arshad. Ye mera aisa khyaal rakhta hai ki koi mereko dhakka bhi nahi maar sakta. Agar isko koi desh se nikaalne ki baat karega na toh saamne goli khaaunga" (His name is Arshad. He takes care of me so well he does not allow anyone to even push me. If he is asked to leave his country, I will take a bullet for him).

He went on to say whether people are Hindus, Sikhs, Christians or Muslims, they are all our brothers. He clearly mentioned he would not let anyone be taken out of this country. He added he was not bothered about what happens to his career after this.

Check out the video here

Indian rapper Raftaar has a message for Modi regime for introducing NRC & CAA/CAB

listen carefully

(better use headphone) pic.twitter.com/tA7duTXEOe — Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) December 24, 2019

Citizens from across the country are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. People have not just taken to social media to condemn the law but have also organised demonstrations in locations across the country.

Farhan Akhtar, Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) general secretary Sushant Singh, Anubhav Sinha,Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Swara Bhasker, and lyricist Kausar Munir were some of the prominent figures from the entertainment industry, who took part in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on 19 December. Several other celebrities like Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, and Richa Chadha also lent support to the cause.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 25, 2019 11:48:16 IST