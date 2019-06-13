Rapper Mac Miller's first official posthumous track 'Time', featuring Kali Uchis, released

Almost nine months after Mac Miller's sudden death, his first posthumous track has been released. The song titled 'Time', which was released on Wednesday, features Miller and singer Kali Uchis.

In the song, looking back on a broken relationship, the American rapper sings, "In the end, everything will be fine it's by design."

"We just need some time/Keep watching, let it all unwind/You get yours, of course, I'll get mine. And in the end, everything will be fine, that's by design/Well, I don't trip, but I slip, I fall/Sleep all day, maybe miss your calls/Like I been missing you," Miller raps.

Jetlife creative director and filmmaker CJ Wallis announced this June that he would begin work on a documentary of late rapper. The project will be backed by Margrette Bird Pictures, a company Wallis found with Mallory Kennedy.

The film will be made as a tribute to the deceased artiste. Wallis mentioned that his endeavours would ultimately lead to a film for Miller's family, friends and fans.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, passed away in September 2018. It was later found that Miller died of mixed drug toxicity. The cause of death was found by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-coroner, reports E! Online. The drugs in Miller's system included fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, the coroner found.

Listen to the track here.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 10:17:12 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.