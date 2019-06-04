Documentary on late rapper Mac Miller in works; project to be helmed by filmmaker CJ Wallis

Jetlife creative director and filmmaker CJ Wallis announced that he would begin work on a documentary of late rapper Mac Miller. The project will be backed by Margrette Bird Pictures, a company Wallis found with Mallory Kennedy.

The film will be made as a tribute to the deceased artiste. Wallis mentioned that his endeavours would ultimately lead to a film for Miller's family, friends and fans.

So, over the next year I'm going to start collecting interviews & content to make the definitive @MacMiller documentary for his family, friends & fans... Please share & tag anyone you think we need to speak with! #birdseyeview #ripmac pic.twitter.com/PmmOhU5g3A — FORTYFPS FILMS (@fortyfps) June 3, 2019

In a first-ever instance, Miller received a Grammy nomination for Swimming as Best Rap Album. While Miller didn’t have a hit on Top 40 radio, he had a strong following on streaming networks and even had an album debut at No 1 on the top 200 albums chart. He often alluded to his battles with addiction over the years, and had collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and Ty Dolla $ign.

Miller rose to fame with a frat-rap attitude in his mixtapes like Best Day Ever and his full-length album debut, Blue Slide Park in 2011. His more goofy songs included 'Nikes on My Feet', 'Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza' and 'Knock Knock'.

One of his biggest songs was the 2011 platinum-certified mixtape track 'Donald Trump', which prompted a feud with the future president. He asked his fans not to vote for Trump, who was flirting with the idea of running for the US president then, and publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

Born Malcolm James McCormick, Miller was found dead in his residence at Studio City in September 2018. Authorities stated the reason as an overdose.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 11:32:33 IST

