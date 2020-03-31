Rapper Drake introduces his two-year-old son Adonis Graham in an emotional post on Instagram

Drake who is usually secretive about his personal life recently shared pictures of his two-year-old son Adonis Graham on his Instagram account.

The Canadian rapper shared the images alongside an emotional post about missing his family as well as friends due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy,” Drake wrote on the image with his son.

He concluded the post by alluding to the coronavirus lockdown. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on,” he wrote.

The images show Adonis in various moods. There is also has a family portrait where Adonis is seen being embraced by his mother Sophie Brussaux and Drake.

Soon after Drake shared images, Sophie too posted a series of images on social media one of which saw her Photoshopping hers and Drake's hair to match Adonis.

According to CNN, Brussaux had announced the birth of Adonis in October 2017, but was kept under wraps by Drake. He addressed having a son in the 2018 song 'Emotionless' where he said: "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world. I was hidin' the world from my kid."

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, has four Grammy Awards to his credit from 42 nominations and is often considered to be one of the best rappers of his generation.

He recently released two surprise tracks 'When to Say When' and 'Chicago Freestyle' on 1 March via a music video. He merged both songs into one video directed by Theo Skudra, which was shot in Manhattan and Drizzy's hometown Toronto.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 18:35:37 IST