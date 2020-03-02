Watch: Drake releases two surprise tracks 'When to Say When' and 'Chicago Freestyle'

Canadian rapper and singer Drake released two new tracks 'When to Say When' and 'Chicago Freestyle' on 1 March via a music video. According to Variety, Drake merged both songs into one video directed by Theo Skudra, which was shot in Manhattan and Drizzy's hometown Toronto. The songs are currently not available on music streaming services.

Drake had teased 'When to Say When' in a 2019 interview with Rap Radar, but did not say when the song will be out. Sampling Jay Z's 'Song Cry' he raps about his son Adonis (a fact that was revealed by Pusha T in his 2018 diss track 'Story of Adidon'), dominating the Billboard charts for 500 weeks, and even compares himself to Michael Jackson.

In 'Chicago Freestyle' he ponders over his past mistakes and how none of his former flings care for him anymore. He says, "What numbers do I still have? / Who do I know from the past? / Hit one, she say she got a man / Hit another one, it goes green / Must’ve changed phones on the team / ‘Member when you lead me in between?"

This song is reflective of his past work, where he presents a more emotional side to himself. 'Chicago Freestyle' interpolates snippets of a song by Californian artist Giveon ('Heartbreak Anniversary', 'Garden Kisses'). Drake also features an entire verse from Eminem's 'Superman' here.

Here are the songs

. @Drake When to Say When & Chicago Freestyle (Video) https://t.co/ZIAX2R3UCY — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) March 1, 2020

Earlier this year, Drake had shared two collaborations with Future 'Life is Good' and 'Desires'. In December, he had confirmed that he was working on a new album. However, it is unclear whether these new tracks will feature on it.

His last studio album was 2018's Scorpion, which featured songs like 'God's Plan'. It went onto break streaming records of Spotify and Apple Music on the day of its release and was also nominated at the Grammys for Album of the Year.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 11:12:33 IST