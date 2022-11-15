One of the most loved and celebrated B-Town couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Monday, 14 November completed 4 years of their happy married life. The star couple got hitched in traditional Konkani and Sindhi-style ceremonies held in Lake Como, Italy back in 2018 and have been going strong since then, giving out major couple goals. Just like any year, this time was also special for the two of them. However, while Deepika was busy with her professional commitments and couldn’t celebrate the day, husband Ranveer Singh did the sweetest thing ever and decided to drop in at her office with flowers and chocolates.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer Singh shared a picture from Deepika’s office where he can be seen standing outside her cabin, seemingly gearing up to surprise her from behind. On the other hand, the actress who seemed quite aware of Ranveer’s arrival is seen engrossed in work.

Take a look:

Dishing out some major husband goals, Ranveer captioned his story with “When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office…” Besides this, he also shared a piece of advice for other men out there and said, “Never underestimate the power of flowers and chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen.”

It is pertinent to note that this comes at a time when rumours have been making the rounds about problems in their married life. While none of them addressed the rumours, now such sweet gestures made by both Ranveer and Deepika have cleared the air and left fans relieved.

Ranveer-Deepika love story

After dating for around six long years after meeting for the first time on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been a favourite among fans. Deepveer fans wait eagerly to watch the two of them together both off and on screen.

They got married in 2018 in a two-day wedding ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends. Beside their personal life, the two have worked together in many other films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram