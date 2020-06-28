Ranveer Singh's Simmba to re-release in Australia, Fiji as cinemas reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Simmba, an official remake of Telugu hit Temper, also starred Sara Ali Khan and Ashutosh Rana.

Ranveer Singh's Simmba will re-release in cinemas across Australia and Fiji as cinemas reopen following a coronavirus lockdown. The actor took to social media to make the announcement that the film will be out on 2 July.

The Guardian writes Australia's National cabinet had announced that people gathering in public spaces must follow the "four metre rule" (one person per four square metre).

Fiji Times had reported that cinemas were reopened in the country on 22 June as part of “Phase 2” of Fiji’s COVID-Safe Economic Recovery, but with restrictions. Besides, maintaining strict sanitation practices, cinemas have been asked to function at 50 percent capacity and audience expected to maintain 1.5 metres of distance from each other.





Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singh plays a corrupt cop, Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao in the film, who chooses the righteous path after a life-changing event. The film was presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez.

Simmba, an official remake of Telugu hit Temper, also featured Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashutosh Rana, and Ajay Devgn in a special appearance as Bajirao Singham.

It went on to become the third highest-grossing film of 2018, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

Shetty had previously confirmed that his comedy film Golmaal Again would re-release in New Zealand theatres on 24 June after the country's health ministry had earlier this month announced that it no longer had active COVID cases. However, new cases were reported in the country shortly after that.