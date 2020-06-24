You are here:

Golmaal Again to re-release in theatres of coronavirus-free New Zealand on 25 June, announces Rohit Shetty

Golmaal Again — the latest instalment from filmmaker Rohit Shetty's comedy franchise Golmaal is all set to re-release in New Zealand, the director announced on 24 June.

This makes Golmaal Again the first Hindi film to relaunch in the country post-COVID shutdown of theatres.

Shetty took to Instagram to share a poster of the film and made the announcement.

New Zealand's health ministry had earlier this month announced that it no longer had active COVID cases. However, new cases were reported in the country shortly after that.

Golmaal Again, which released in India in 2017, saw Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever reprise their roles. The movie also starred Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh in key roles.

The film opened to conflicting reviews but was able to garner a whopping Rs 100 crore only three days into its theatrical run. Globally, the movie earned Rs 311 crore, becoming the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film for the year.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 12:05:27 IST

