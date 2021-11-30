Ranveer Singh is a spitting image of Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone makes a short appearance in the trailer as Romi Dev.

The trailer of Kabir Khan's much-awaited movie 83 is finally out. The film stars Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev, and follows team India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup

The under 4-minute trailer opens with the commentator mentioning how the Indian cricket team must be recovering from the double thrashing they received from West Indies and Australia at India vs Zimbabwe 1983 match.

What follows is the journey of how the underdogs overcome all odds to emerge as champions at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer as Kapil Dev looks impressive and the sports drama seems to have all the elements of a hit written all over it.

Watch trailer here:

Even Kapil Dev gave a shoutout to the trailer and shared the same on his official Instagram handle. Alongside, he wrote in the caption, "The story of my team. #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now: 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.

#ThisIs83."

The film has an ensemble cast and also features actors-- Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film will have its world premiere on 15 December at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival. It is scheduled to hit theatres on 24 December.