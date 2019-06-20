You are here:

Ranveer Singh 'threatened' with copyright lawsuit by WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's manager Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh has been 'threatened' with a copyright lawsuit by WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's manager Paul Heyman.

The actor, who was recently at Old Trafford ground for India-Pakistan's ICC World Cup match, posted a series of selfies with Indian cricketers. In one such selfie with Hardik Pandya, the caption read, "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat", which is eerily similar to Heyman's iconic catchphrase for Lesnar, "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat," that he used every time the latter entered the wrestling ring.

The phrase became even more popular after Lesnar's return to WWE in 2012, and was also printed at the back of his wrestling attire.

Responding to Ranveer's usage of the phrase, Heyman quipped that he might sue Singh for copyright infringement.

Check out Heyman's tweet here

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

Earlier, Heyman had also written to the Cricket World Cup after their Twitter account praised MS Dhoni in January 2019, saying, “Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life.”

My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency. https://t.co/sGtIALzso1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 18, 2019

Ranveer is currently in England shooting for Kabir Khan's upcoming cricket drama 83.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 10:08:58 IST