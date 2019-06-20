You are here:

Ranveer Singh 'threatened' with copyright lawsuit by WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's manager Paul Heyman

FP Staff

Jun 20, 2019 10:08:58 IST

Ranveer Singh has been 'threatened' with a copyright lawsuit by WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's manager Paul Heyman.

The actor, who was recently at Old Trafford ground for India-Pakistan's ICC World Cup match, posted a series of selfies with Indian cricketers. In one such selfie with Hardik Pandya, the caption read, "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat", which is eerily similar to Heyman's iconic catchphrase for Lesnar, "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat," that he used every time the latter entered the wrestling ring.

The phrase became even more popular after Lesnar's return to WWE in 2012, and was also printed at the back of his wrestling attire.

Responding to Ranveer's usage of the phrase, Heyman quipped that he might sue Singh for copyright infringement.

Earlier, Heyman had also written to the Cricket World Cup after their Twitter account praised MS Dhoni in January 2019, saying, “Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life.”

Ranveer is currently in England shooting for Kabir Khan's upcoming cricket drama 83.

