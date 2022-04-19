Actor Ranveer Singh talks about how his obsession with films is never-ending.

Ranveer Singh, who credits Sanjay Leela Bhansali for shaping his career as an actor, said on Tuesday that his work with the filmmaker taught him to realise that the "art of acting is endless."

Singh made his film debut in 2010 with Yash Raj Films' rom-com Band Baaja Baarat, and has since appeared in films directed by Bhansali, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, as well as Lootera and Gully Boy. He is looking forward to the premiere of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a social comedy written and directed by Divyang Thakkar.

When asked what keeps him continuing in his career as a filmmaker, Singh replied he has grown more obsessed with the craft over time.

Ranveer, who last starred in the 2021 sports drama 83, said he wants the audience to be "surprised" with every new film he does.

Source: Press Trust Of India

