Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh attended a salon launch event on Monday where he was seen in quite a playful mood as he interacted with the media. During the event, the actor was seen picking up some trash from the floor, an act that caught the attention of the media and others who were present there. While a video of the episode has been shared by a media outlet on social media, it has received multiple reactions from users. While some appreciated the actor’s awareness of cleanliness, some also trolled him calling it a ‘publicity stunt’.

Shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, the video shows the actor coming to the launch event and posing for the media. As Ranveer walked beside a makeshift wall to pose for the camera, he stopped after noticing tiny bits of trash lying on the floor and picks them up. This caught the attention of the media as they captured the right moment and shared it online.

Reacting to the video, social media users took to the comment section and comments like “Deepika is very neat & clean , she even revealed in many reality shows she’s too much into managing cleanliness with her homely stuffs too ,now may be its effective in his lifestyle as well”, “Inki biwi ko OCD hai isliye (because his wife has OCD)”, “Iska jawab toh Ranveer ke ghar ka staff dega (only their domestic worked can answer this)”, etc.

Dressed in a plain black T-shirt teamed with grey denim and black shoes, Ranveer went for a neat ponytail as he inaugurated celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar’s salon in Mumbai.

Ranveer plays a prank at salon launch

Besides the ‘trash picking’ act, the actor at the same event was seen pulling out a prank on celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. As Rohan posed for the cameras, Ranveer was seen stretching out his leg to kick him playfully.

Rohan who was unaware of the actor’s presence burst into laughter after he realised what exactly happened.

In the meantime, Ranveer who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is gearing up for the release of his next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

