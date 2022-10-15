Hugely popular all over the world, Ranveer Singh is undeniably a superstar and one of the biggest faces in the Indian film industry, thanks to his breathtaking performances and envious box office record. It is no surprise that he has millions of fans worldwide. While fans leave no moment to express their love and craze for the actor, now a rapper duo is also ready to pay their own ode to Ranveer Singh through a song. Yes, you’ve heard it right! We are talking about popular rappers Mellow D and Gautam Sharma aka Baba, popularly known as TheDoorbeen. The official teaser of the song titled ‘Ranveer Singh’ was launched on Saturday, 15 October.

Apart from that, the duo has also taken to their respective Instagram handles and shared the teaser. The song will be released on 18 October, Tuesday. “New Banger Alert ‼️ Our Next Single Ranveer Singh Releasing on 18.10.2022. An ode to the Style Icon & Global Superstar Ranveer Singh”, the caption read.

In the meantime, the 21-second teaser which includes lots of bling and glitz, is already trending and has grabbed the attention of fans. People also took to the comment sections and shared their views. While some called it the “song of the year”, others were visibly hyped up for another chartbuster. “Ready to hear love you Mellow D”, wrote one. “Fire My Brother”, remarked another. One person commented, “Let’s go, Ranveer Singh!!”

Notably, this is not the first collaboration between the rappers. Recently, Mellow D and Baba worked together on the song, Nadaniyaan.

Speaking about Ranveer Singh, the actor who is the NBA Brand Ambassador for India recently impressed his fans after trying some ‘desi’ dance moves with none other than basketball legend ‘Shaq’ aka Shaquille O’Neal. A video of the same was shared on his social media handles.

On the work front, he has several films in the pipeline including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is all set to release on 11 February 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his kitty.

