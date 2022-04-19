Ranveer Singh talks about his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and how it highlights the major social issue of female infanticide.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Tuesday said that the treatment of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, about a man on the run from his overbearing father to save his unborn girl child, is similar to Charlie Chaplin's films where a pertinent social issue is highlighted in an entertaining way.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang, the upcoming social comedy is backed by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma and revolves around Singh's Jayeshbhai, the son of a village head who is under pressure from the family to produce a male heir. Things come to a head when his family gets to know the gender of his unborn child and decides to terminate the pregnancy, forcing the mild-mannered Jayeshbhai to finally step up.

The film's goal, according to Ranveer, is to address serious themes such as female infanticide, domestic abuse, and other issues, but the portrayal is comic.

The 36-year-old actor said in real life he has heard about the grave issue of female infanticide during his school days and said it is unfortunate that it still happens in society. "It was taught to us in school. It's very tragic and an unfortunate reality that these things happen and these are social ills that are still prevalent that Divyang has attempted to draw light on and tell people in his own way," he said.

When asked what would he prefer to have as a child in real life- a boy or a girl, Ranveer Singh, who is married to Deepika Padukone, repeated a dialogue from the film and said, "It is not my choice, it depends on God."

In addition to Singh, Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

The film is set to release theatrically on 13th May 2022.

