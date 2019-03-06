You are here:

Ranveer Singh on Grazia cover; Jared Leto shares first on-set photo from Morbius: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Deepika Padukone shares a behind-the-scene moment from upcoming commercial



Deepika Padukone, who will be soon sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for a commercial, shared a behind the scenes post on Instagram. Deepika is seen wearing a simple sweater; her sleeves are rolled up and she has several open books in front of her.

Jared Leto reveals first on-set photo from Morbius set

Actor Jared Leto showed off a photo featuring a clapperboard covering the majority of his face, revealing only Morbius’ eyes and fittingly long hair.

Ranveer Singh on the latest edition of Grazia cover



Ranveer Singh was recently featured on the latest March edition of Grazia magazine. Ranveer is seen wearing a dull grey semi-formal suit with a printed shirt.

Neetu Kapoor hints at Rishi Kapoor's return to India after treatment in US

Neetu Kapoor has shared a new picture with husband Rishi Kapoor and family, and has said that they will soon be returning home to India, after an extended stay in New York. Rishi has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness for several months.

Telugu star Allu Arjun shares a throwback picture on marriage anniversary



Allu Arjun celebrated his 8th marriage anniversary to Sneha Reddy on 6 March. To mark the occassion, Arjun took to Instagram to share a photo from their wedding. In the photo, the couple can be seen exchanging vows.

Sonam Kapoor wishes Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

Janhvi Kapoor turns 22 on 6 March and cousin sister Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to wish the Dhadak star. Sonam shared a childhood picture of her and Janhvi.

