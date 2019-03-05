Morbius: Mad Men actor Jared Harris joins Jared Leto in Spider-Man Universe spin-off

The Spider-Man Universe spin-off Morbius, starring Jared Leto, has added another Jared to its cast line-up. Jared Harris, best known for his roles in Netflix's The Crown and Mad Men, will feature in the film, alongside Adria Arjona and Matt Smith, reports Deadline.

Jared Leto will undertake the role of the protagonist Dr Michael Morbius, created by writer Roy Thomas and pencilled by Gil Kane, the same report states.

The character first appeared as an antagonist in The Amazing Spider-Man #101 in 1971 as a villain. Dr Morbius has been described as a biochemist who acquires pseudo-vampiric superhuman abilities and physical traits after biochemical experiment, intended to cure his rare blood disorder, goes wrong. He acquires all the qualities of a vampire, including that of an insatiable lust for human blood. The movie is set to give him an antihero treatment instead of a villain.

It is also rumoured to feature the character of Loxias Crown, who will play the primary villain. However, Harris's role in the film is yet to be revealed.

In November 2017, Sony Pictures announced plans to make a film adaptation of Morbius that will be part of Sony's Marvel Universe.The film will be written by Netflix's Lost in Space creators Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless and directed by Daniel Espinosa. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmachm and Lucas Foster are bankrolling the film.

