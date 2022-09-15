While recording his statement with the Mumbai Police, the actor said someone has tampered with and morphed one of his pictures that he shared on his social media account.

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot created an uproar on social media when he shared his pictures with fans and everyone. There were endless debates and discussions on Twitter and news channels, with celebrities giving their take as well. The actor was then summoned by the Mumbai Police over those pictures for obscenity and hurting sentiments.

A tweet by ANI says that the actor, while recording his statement, said someone tampered with and morphed his pictures.

Nude photoshoot controversy | Mumbai Police recorded the statement of actor Ranveer Singh in the nude photoshoot case on Aug 29. As per information accessed now, the actor in his statement has claimed that someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos of the actor. https://t.co/7rtuPiL9Mh — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

He was charged under section 292, 293, 509 of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. In an interaction with India Today ahead of the release of his film Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor, while talking about Singh’s photoshoot, said, “I think we should just appreciate what he has done. We should all be happy and proud of what he has done and it has nothing to do with me, so you are taking away from what the boy has done. He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it’s not even that crazy what he does.”

Janhvi Kapoor, at an event in Delhi back in July, also defended Singh and said in a statement, “I think it’s artistic freedom and I don’t think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom.”

