Entertainment

Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Actor says someone morphed one of his pictures

While recording his statement with the Mumbai Police, the actor said someone has tampered with and morphed one of his pictures that he shared on his social media account.

FP Staff September 15, 2022 11:54:35 IST
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Actor says someone morphed one of his pictures

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot created an uproar on social media when he shared his pictures with fans and everyone. There were endless debates and discussions on Twitter and news channels, with celebrities giving their take as well. The actor was then summoned by the Mumbai Police over those pictures for obscenity and hurting sentiments.

A tweet by ANI says that the actor, while recording his statement, said someone tampered with and morphed his pictures.

He was charged under section 292, 293, 509 of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. In an interaction with India Today ahead of the release of his film Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor, while talking about Singh’s photoshoot, said, “I think we should just appreciate what he has done. We should all be happy and proud of what he has done and it has nothing to do with me, so you are taking away from what the boy has done. He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it’s not even that crazy what he does.”

Janhvi Kapoor, at an event in Delhi back in July, also defended Singh and said in a statement, “I think it’s artistic freedom and I don’t think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom.”

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

 

Updated Date: September 15, 2022 11:54:35 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ranveer Singh hilariously reacts after getting slapped by his bodyguard at SIIMA 2022
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh hilariously reacts after getting slapped by his bodyguard at SIIMA 2022

In several videos, Ranveer’s fans can be seen crowding him, making his security concerned about his safety. Intending to keep him protected, one of his security guards ended up slapping him.

Javed Akhtar on the current boycott trend: 'Don’t think this kind of culture works at all'
Entertainment

Javed Akhtar on the current boycott trend: 'Don’t think this kind of culture works at all'

The veteran writer and lyricist spoke about the current trend that has caught the eye and fancy of social media users.

Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj fever takes over Ranveer Singh at an award function
Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj fever takes over Ranveer Singh at an award function

Have a look at actor Ranveer Singh depicting Allu Arjun’s famous Pushparaj dialogue while he attended an award function.