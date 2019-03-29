Ranveer Singh launches independent music record label IncInk with filmmaker Navzar Eranee

Apart from taking the film industry by storm, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has now ventured into music. In collaboration with filmmaker-musician Navzar Eranee, Ranveer has launched an independent music record label called IncInk.

Ranveer, was who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy, rapped on screen for the first time, much to fans' delight. Talking about IncInk, Ranveer told India Today, "We are launching some really raw, immensely talented, new rap and hip hop artists who we believe will be the next superstars. Rap and hip hop are the biggest things happening in Indian music today."

"This poetry is speaking of a revolution, it is speaking of how India is protesting against class structures, injustice, and social atrocities. It is the voice of India, from the country’s streets that you just can’t ignore anymore. Hindustani rap/hip-hop is telling our nation’s story and reality and we, at IncInk, want to bring out the real poets of our generation," he added.

The 33-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram. He shared the logo of IncInk and wrote, "Inclusive. Independent. This is the soul of #IncInk - my passion project."

IncInk will launch its first single and music video 'Zeher' on 29 March (today) and the first three talents being launched via the label are Kaam Bhaari (who has sung 'Zeher'), SlowCheeta and Spitfire.

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 10:37:32 IST