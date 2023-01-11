Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ahead of 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup

Ahead of the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup, Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani on Wednesday met Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik in the state. The Bollywood stars are performing at the opening ceremony of the sporting event, which is hosted by Odisha. While Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are geared up to host the Hockey World Cup, the inauguration and trophy celebrations will kick start today at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack at 6 PM. Now, ahead of the opening ceremony, the actors met the state chief minister and unveiled their jerseys. Sharing the same, the Odisha CM took to his official Twitter account and dropped the picture. It must be noted that celebrated music director Pritam will also be joining both Ranveer and Disha at Wednesday’s celebration.

Taking to his social media, Patnaik shared a couple of pictures with Ranveer as they posed with a blue jersey with his name and number 69 written on it. While sharing the pictures, Patnaik took to the caption to express his gratitude for his presence at the event and added that it “will add charm” to the ceremony. Patnaik wrote, “It is a pleasure meeting popular actor Ranveer Singh ahead of Hockey World Cup 2023 Celebrations at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. I am sure his presence will add a lot of charm to the celebration. Let’s all join to celebrate the spirit of hockey.”

Dressed in his traditional best, Ranveer in the first picture can be seen engrossed in a conversation with the CM. It seems CM even honoured the actor with a beige shawl, while they unveiled his blue jersey. In the third picture, the two can be seen posing with the t-shirt, while flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera. For his meeting with the CM, Ranveer opted for a brown kurta with a contrasting white Nehru jacket and paired it all with big sunglasses.

It is a pleasure meeting popular actor @RanveerOfficial ahead of #HockeyWorldCup2023 Celebrations at Barabati Stadium, #Cuttack. I am sure his presence will add lot of charm to the celebration. Let’s all join to celebrate the spirit of hockey. #HockeyComesHome.#HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/IksYt5HnhI — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 11, 2023



Patnaik even shared a picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “Happy to meet Ranveer Singh who will dazzle the audience at Hockey World Cup 2023 celebrations in Cuttack.”

The chief minister also shared a picture with the Ek Villain 2 actress on his story while they posed with the jersey. In the picture, Disha can be seen sporting a regal light pink chikankari kurta and keeping her wavy tresses open. While sharing the picture, Patnaik wrote in supers, “Glad to meet popular actress Disha Patani, who is set to charm the audience during the Hockey World Cup 2023 celebrations in Cuttack.”

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which is said to be the prequel of Golmaal 5. Next, he will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, wherein he will be sharing the screen space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The movie, which also features Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, will hit the theatres this year around April.

On the other hand, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, wherein she shared the screen space with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. Next, she will be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha, which will make her share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna.

