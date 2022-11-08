While we have been loving the recent Bollywood masala entertainers by Ranveer Singh, fans have expressed their missing for the actor essaying the character of some ruler in a period drama. Whether Sooryavanshi, 83, or Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer has surely kept his entertaining foot at the front, recently. However, Ranveer Singh as Peshwa Bajirao Ballal and Sultan Alauddin Khilji has honestly no comparison to date. There is no denying the fact that one can completely rely on Ranveer when it comes to period drama, and it seems that this faith has been shown by visionary filmmaker S Shankar. Ranveer and S Shankar are reportedly collaborating in a bid to come out with the biggest pan-India movie after Baahubali. Yes, you read that right.

According to a recent Pinkvilla report, the actor and director duo will be collaborating for the mammoth project, which will be the cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Novel Velpari, which is considered a part of Tamil Literature.

Citing a source, the site revealed that the project will have everything to offer. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Shankar wants to make the biggest pan-Indian film by bringing one of the biggest superstars of our generation, superstar Ranveer Singh, to helm this ambitious project – a grand cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Velpari.”

From “larger-than-life hero to incredible life lessons”, from “heart-touching love story to magnificent visual-effect sequences,” the movie will have it all, said the source. Keeping the complexity and vastness of the story, the movie will be made in three parts and in multiple Indian languages. The source said, “The story is so vast and complex that all the aspects can’t be covered in one film. Shankar has devised a screenplay that lends itself to a three-part film.” The source continued that given the length of the project, Shankar wishes to bring the first part of the project on the floor in mid-2023.

For the unversed, in 2021 Ranveer was slated to collaborate with Shankar for the reimagined version of Anniyan. However, that project was dropped and the movie isn’t happening anymore. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer, apart from Shankar’s movie, will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. On the other hand, Shankar has 2 releases next year that are Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, and Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer RC15. Moreover, after these, the filmmaker will jump on the cinematic adaptation of Velpari novel.

