Ranveer Singh accused by Twitter user for losing his cool and reprimanding him for rash driving

FP Staff

Sep,05 2018 12:56:28 IST

Ranveer Singh is known for his vivacious energy toward his work and an incomparable versatility for the roles he chooses. However, a recent encounter with a man on the street, allegedly driving in a rash manner, has gone viral on the internet. The actor, who is generally in a pleasant mood, is seen losing his temper at the man in the video.

A Twitter user shared the clip of Singh, claiming that the actor misbehaved with him by screaming at him before his family. The video shows the actor criticising the man for irresponsible driving. As per reports in BollywoodLife.com, the man had been driving so close to Ranveer's car that the actor was scared that the two vehicles may collide. When Singh wanted to inquire why the man was driving this way, he discovered that the latter had been busy on his cell phone. Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were also seen reproaching a person on the road for littering near the roads.

