Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway has been building on new records and has been making a long-lasting impact on the minds of people, right from the day of its release. The story has reached many people across the globe and has become the most watched South Asian film in Norway with 8356 admits. Following close, we have other movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Pathaan and Dangal, that have also made a significant impact. While it still runs, both in theatres and in the minds of people, it is clear about the wide impression the movie has made, globally.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani) Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway is running successfully in theatres, globally and continues to linger in the minds of people for its engrossing storyline and high-quality acting.

The film is directed by Ashima Chibber and written by Rahul Handa, Sameer Satija and Chibber, is based on the true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian Welfare Services in 2011. Rani Mukerjiis truly the ultimate queen of content. With the success of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rani has dented the narrative that content films are only for OTT releases. She plays the titular Mrs. Chatterjee who battles with the Norwegian government to reunite with her children. She believes that a good film will always find it’s audience.

