There are some on-screen Bollywood pairs that you just can’t get enough of. One such duo are Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The cinephiles first saw them rock the silver screen with crackling chemistry in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and demanded more of them. However, seems it’s not just fans but Rani herself is also obsessed with their romantic pairing. In a recent interview, the actress expressed her desire to romance SRK till she gets as old as 80.

Rani was asked about the possible collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in the near future. In her interview with India Today, she responded, “Please have writers a wonderful mature love story with SRK. I have always said that I love romancing SRK and I would continue wanting to romance him till we both are old, till I am 80 and he is 95 years old. I will continue.”

Well, it will be only a dream come true for every SRK-Rani admirer if such a story manifests on the big screen. The duo has earlier worked together in many popular movies including Chalte Chalte, Paheli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Veer Zaara, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Earlier, the Pathaan actor appreciated Rani’s performance in her recently-released film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film has received a positive response from the audience and is a box office success. SRK took cognisance of her acting prowess through a social media post that read, “What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh

, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch.”

Speaking of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, the film is directed by Ashima Chibber. Loosely inspired by true events, the film revolves around a mother’s struggle to get her children back from Norwegian foster care and fight against the system. The cast also includes Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya. The cast and crew of the film recently attended the success party of the movie in Mumbai. The film is inching towards the 20-crore mark on the ticket windows.

Now, coming back to Rani’s wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan again, are you on board?

