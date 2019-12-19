Rani Mukerji to reprise role as con artist in Bunty Aur Babli 2; Saif Ali Khan replaces Abhishek Bachchan in sequel

After confirming a sequel to the smash hit Bunty Aur Babli, Yash Raj Films has now announced Rani Mukerji will reprise her role from the original caper comedy, sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan. The film will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari in the lead.

According to a press statement, Siddhant and Sharvari will play another pair of con-couple in the movie, along with Rani and Saif.

Speaking on joining the project, Saif says, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a completely rebooted sequel, and is set in today’s time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out-and-out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy,a and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it’s a new role for me, new language and milieu, and that’s what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the original and the new Bunty-Babli in the film. It’s fresh, hilarious, and extremely engaging. Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other, and I’m looking forward to our creative collaboration again.”

Rani says even Abhishek was approached for the movie, but it did not work out. “The original Bunty Aur Babli got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences, and it is their love that has made YRF decide to make the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him, and we will miss him dearly. As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him, and I’m really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

Rani and Saif, who have starred together in films such as Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum, will reunite on screen after a gap of 11 years.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film has already started its first shooting schedule. The sequel will be directed by Varun Sharma, who has previously worked as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 11:04:57 IST