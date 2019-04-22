Rangoli Chandel responds to Mental Hai Kya controversy: Immature to jump the gun and assume the worst

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel responded to The Live Love Laugh Foundation's (founded by actress Deepika Padukone) claims that Mental Hai Kya's posters aid in establishing stereotypes regarding mental illness rather than doing away with it.

TLLL had initially questioned the impact and intent behind the film's posters stating that it was high time that images posters or words which in essence consolidate stereotypes of metal illness should be stopped.

It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. (1/2) https://t.co/sZCeIp8eGw — TLLLFoundation (@TLLLFoundation) April 20, 2019

Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering. (2/2) https://t.co/sZCeIp8eGw — TLLLFoundation (@TLLLFoundation) April 20, 2019

These statements were addressed by Rangoli who in turn stated (in a series of tweets) that Kangana was a highly responsible artist and a vocal advocate of feminism in the country. "To jump the gun and assume the worst is nothing but immature," her tweet read.

Dear @TLLLFoundation Ms Ranaut who is recipient of three national awards and one f the driving forces of feminism movement in India through her films like Queen & Manikarnika is one f the most responsible artists,to jump the gun & assume the worse is nothing bt immature..(contd.) https://t.co/99Brese96M — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

(contd)...all I can say is that for Manikarnika we held screenings for school children in many states of India after MHK we would like to do the same with you .... 🙂🙏 ...(contd) @TLLLFoundation — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

(Contd)... Genre of the film is such ( thriller ) that we cant reveal the exact plot or the parts that the characters are playing but of course we will acquire all the certificates we need to in order to show case the film to public.... (contd) @TLLLFoundation — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

(Contd)....please don’t be Karni Sena, don’t jump the gun, I assure you, you will love the film 🙏 @TLLLFoundation — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

She went on to say that following the thriller's release, the organisation would want to nominate Kangana as their head by removing Deepika. "Her sincere effort to bring awareness to the cause and sensitive portrayal of the condition will leave such an impact on you," Chandel added.

I have a feeling after MHK you will remove @deepikapadukone & get Kangana on board as your brand ambassador,her sincere effort to bring awareness to the cause and sensitive portrayal of the condition will leave such an impact on you😜😘... @TLLLFoundation (contd.).. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

(contd) ....On a serious note please support us this is an important film🙏 @TLLLFoundation — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

Anyway @deepikapadukone was despressed many years ago when her break up happened, now she is a happily married woman who is enjoying marital bliss...(contd) @TLLLFoundation — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

Contd)..whereas Kangana after Jhansi ki Rani proudly wearing the title of Mental,being a young woman its not easy, think about it please, we would like you all to join hands with us, spread awareness and help remove embarrassment and shame attached to this word🙏🏻 @TLLLFoundation — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

Rangoli later defended the film citing personal incidents from Kangana's life. She said that two years ago, Kangana's "silly ex along with (his) nepotism gang" targeted Kangana and termed the actress 'mental and 'bipolar'.

With Kangana’s permission I am sharing her story, two years ago, her silly ex along with nepotism gang attacked her just to publicly embarrass and discredit her, they called her Mental and bipolar....(cont) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

(contd) ...endless jokes and memes were made with the intention of insulting and harassing her,rather than feeling humiliated or defensive Kangana pledged to fight the stigma attached to the illness, MHK is a story f fight against this very prejudice Kangana faced 2 years ago 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

Mental Hai Kya is slated to release on 21 June.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 13:39:46 IST

