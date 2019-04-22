You are here:

Rangoli Chandel responds to Mental Hai Kya controversy: Immature to jump the gun and assume the worst

FP Staff

Apr 22, 2019 13:39:46 IST

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel responded to The Live Love Laugh Foundation's (founded by actress Deepika Padukone) claims that Mental Hai Kya's posters aid in establishing stereotypes regarding mental illness rather than doing away with it.

TLLL had initially questioned the impact and intent behind the film's posters stating that it was high time that images posters or words which in essence consolidate stereotypes of metal illness should be stopped.

These statements were addressed by Rangoli who in turn stated (in a series of tweets) that Kangana was a highly responsible artist and a vocal advocate of feminism in the country. "To jump the gun and assume the worst is nothing but immature," her tweet read.

She went on to say that following the thriller's release, the organisation would want to nominate Kangana as their head by removing Deepika. "Her sincere effort to bring awareness to the cause and sensitive portrayal of the condition will leave such an impact on you," Chandel added.

Rangoli later defended the film citing personal incidents from Kangana's life. She said that two years ago, Kangana's "silly ex along with (his) nepotism gang" targeted Kangana and termed the actress 'mental and 'bipolar'.

Mental Hai Kya is slated to release on 21 June.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 13:39:46 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Deepika Padukone , Kangana Ranaut , Mental Hai Kya , mental illness , Rajkummar Rao , Ranoli Chandel , Shareworthy , stereotypes on mental illness , The Live Love Laugh Foundation

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Mental Hai Kya: Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut's dramedy to now release on 21 June, confirms new poster

Mental Hai Kya: Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut's dramedy to now release on 21 June, confirms new poster

Mental Hai Kya makers say film title not meant to offend, 'will encourage people to embrace their individuality'

Mental Hai Kya makers say film title not meant to offend, 'will encourage people to embrace their individuality'

Indian Psychiatric Society demands change in Mental Hai Kya title, calls posters

Indian Psychiatric Society demands change in Mental Hai Kya title, calls posters "atrocious and insensitive"