Rangeela Raja title song: A quirky track featuring Govinda and his popular hook steps, with Benny Dayal's vocals

The quirky title track of the upcoming movie Rangeela Raja was launched yesterday. The movie has an ensemble cast which includes Govinda in a double role, Mishika Chourasia, Anupama Agnihotri and Digangana Suryavanshi along with Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Mahesh Aanand, Karan Aanand, Karishma, Shyam Lal, Aarti Gupta and Govind Namdeo. The movie is directed by Sikandar.

The song launch event was attended by Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Pahlaj Nihalani, Mishika Chourasia, Anupama Agnihotri, Digangana Suryavanshi and many more.

'Rangeela Raja' is sung by Benny Dayal, penned by Mehboob and music by Ishwar Kumar. The fun dance number depicts Govinda in all his elan as he charms the women around him. The choreography also includes few of his popular hook steps.

Govinda's double role consists of a philandering businessman who spends his time with many women while the other is a deeply pious personality. In a story which seems like an intervention of sorts, the womaniser is asked to change his ways. Pahlaj Nihalani, who has also written and produced Rangeela Raja, has worked with Govinda in films like Ilzaam (1986), Shola aur Shabnam(1992) and Aankhen (1993).

Rangeela Raja is scheduled to hit the theatres on 16 November.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 17:03 PM