Trailer roundup: Govinda-Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja, Sanjay Khan's autobiography The Best Mistakes Of My Life

Rangeela Raja

Rangeela Raja's new trailer opens with the Pahlaj Nihalani and Govinda's many associations which include films like Ilzaam (1986), Shola aur Shabnam(1992) and Aankhen (1993). For Rangeela Raja, Nihalani comes in as writer and producer. Govinda appears in a double role.

Govinda's double role consists of a philandering businessman who spends his time with many women while the other is a deeply pious personality. In a story which seems like an intervention of sorts, the womaniser is asked to change his ways.

Rangeela Raja is scheduled to hit the theatres on 16 November. Watch the trailer here.

The Best Mistakes Of My Life

Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan’s autobiography titled The Best Mistakes Of My Life, published by Penguin is soon to be released.

In the trailer of the book, the actor's journey from beginning his Bollywood career to where he stands today, is meticulously covered. Having signed a 100 hundred films in six months during his early years in Bollywood, Sanjay was considered one of the most good looking actors of his era. The narrative charts his journey to success but also chronicles the misfortunes that befell him once caught in a fire accident that had him hospitalised for 13 months.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 16:14 PM