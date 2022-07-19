In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh spoke about their character preparations. The duo also revealed if they felt pressurized to be a part of the superhit franchise.

After the blockbuster success of Rangbaaz 1 and 2, the franchise is coming back to entertain us with the third part, which features Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh in prominent roles. The promos have already received a tremendous response from the audience. As Rangbaaz 3 has garnered curiosity among the OTT fans, in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, the lead cast spoke about their preparations for the characters, and whether they felt pressure to be a part of the superhit franchise.



What kind of reactions did you receive from friends and family members after they watched the trailer?

Vineet: It is new for everyone. They are happy to see me in a different kind of character. And I am very happy that I got a chance to attempt something new. After watching the teaser, many directors called me. They have liked it and looking forward. Evens fans are loving it and since I am from UP, getting a great response from there. Hoping that the show will get all the love from the audience.

Aakanksha: It's been a great journey to shoot for this show. And I feel, I think from everywhere, not only just my family, but whoever has watched the teaser, they are very surprised. Because if you talk about my character, there are glimpses in the teaser but they want to know more about the series and the series look very powerful and gripping and very promising. So they're looking forward. And for me, it's like it's my Hindi come back. If I talk about after Runway (Runway 34), it is the second project which I'm doing in Hindi. Otherwise, my family used to see me in south films and the other stuff I'm doing, but they're more excited about that to watch me in Hindi again. And it's my first TV, so it's very close to my heart.

Since the last two seasons were such big hits, was there any baggage of responsibility when you were approached for the third season of the show?

Vineet: Yes you are right! The last two seasons of the show garnered love from the audience. Won't say baggage but there is a responsibility on us as can't ask audience to love your show as it should come naturally. So, my job is to perform my role with utmost sincerity because the onscreen journey of my character will be seen across 30 years. And yes it was a challenge of how to execute this thing and once you start preparing for all these things, you forget about pressure. Instead, you get excited for your role and wait to go on the sets. Preparing for your role is a fun process because you discuss about the show with writer, director and then you do your own research. We are very happy with the final output of the show.

Aakanksha: I feel, there is no pressure as such. It's more kind of responsibility as Vineet sir said. Yehi ummeed karte hai jo product humne banaya hai aur jitni mehnat or shiddat se humne banaya hai utni shiddat se audience ko bhi pasand aayega and it's been an amazing journey for all of us to be on set together, to be directed by Sachin (Pathak), to be got an opportunity like this. It's a beautiful and very amazing story I would say. It's different from season one and season two. So there is no such pressure of putting it like that there will be a comparison. There cannot be any comparison. It's a new, fresh story which we are coming ahead with. And I can promise that we have given our heart and soul to this project. And I wish and hope to see people loving this project, this series, this franchisee, as they have shown love to season one and season two.

For your characters, did you observe any personality or was it your own input and understanding?

Vineet: We do our research. Talking about my process, I listen to director, writer, showrunner, I have my script, after that I search for material around, which my character demands. Thanks to the internet, we get a lot of things, so anything which is close to my character, I try to imbibe or watch that kind of films. I always try to understand the thinking and mindset of the character because once you get these elements, you react perfectly according situation created aroind that character. After that you start preparing physically for your character as for my role I gained 10 kgs, to show the change between his 30s and 40s in the show. These are all collective things and I always say that this world is library is a library for an actor. So, when you meet people around you, it helps you for your characterization.

Aakanksha: I agree to his point because as he said, the world is a library for actors. So, whenever we meet people, we observe them and try to put some elements in our characters. It is not like that you are following a particular person for a particular role. Since my journey will be seen through three age groups, I had observed many things as I didn't belong that age group. Because it's a political background, maybe I go on YouTube and watch some videos and observe some stuff. These things are part of your research and to build your character. At the same time, it is not just observing a single person, it is the collective thing of you observing it overall. So, whatever you like it from the character you take it.

