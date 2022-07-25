In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Rajesh Tailang opens up about his bond with Vineet Singh and Prashant Narayanan on the sets of Rangbaaz 3 and more.

The multi-talented personality of the entertainment industry, Rajesh Tailang, who impressed us with his acting and writing skills, is gearing up for the release of Rangbaaz 3, which will stream on 29th July. While the promos have created a great amount of buzz among the OTT lovers, in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Rajesh opened up about his bond with Vineet Singh and Prashant Narayanan on the sets of Rangbaaz 3 and more.

At what point of narration, you said in your mind that you want to do this show?

The first thing, which convinced me was that I had never done a political drama before whether it was a series or a film. I never played a politician so that was the major attraction towards Rangbaaz 3 for me.

Did you observe any personality for your character?

I totally treated this character as a totally fictional character. So, I did it in my own way along with the writer and director's suggestions. I've not observed any particular personality but observed the traits of some politicians and how they behave and merged them together.

Were you stressed while shooting the project during the pandemic?

There was anxiety but everyone was working with precaution. And we shot this project in the remote areas and some interior parts of Lucknow, where the impact of coronavirus was comparatively less but we followed all the protocols. Definitely ek ghabrahat toh rehti hai par at the same time you are also excited that after a long time, you have got this kind of project.

Since the show has a great ensemble, can you share some of the interesting things from the sets of Rangbaaz 3?

Bahot he mazedaar hota hai yeh collaborative work. Ek creatively exciting kaam hota he hai. Since I and Vineet have worked together previously, there was a great sense of understanding between us. While I have not worked with Prashant (Narayanan) but we are friends for over two decades and working together is always an exciting part. I'd not shared screen space with Vijay Maurya but have been always a fan of his writing as I am also a writer. We used to share many things and give each other very helpful suggestions. All the cast and crew were very supportive to each other.

Since, you have worked in TV, films and OTT, what difference have you found in these mediums and which medium excites you the most?

See as an actor is no major difference because at the end of the day you are acting in all these mediums. But television doesn't excite me much these days because I feel that you can't explore character to great extent in TV, which you can in films and web series. But what happens in films since it's a short format, which will get over in 2-3 hours, so you get limited scenes, hence its quite tough to explore in films. On the other hand, in the web series, even if you are not playing a lead, there are nuances in your character, you have your own story with subplots. So, definitely films and series excite me the most.

You've been in the industry for over two-and-a-half decades and have done a variety of roles. So, how you'll sum up your journey?

Meri journey ab take khatam nahi hui hai (laughs) abhi toh shuru hui hai. First thing is that you cannot plan how things will happen to you. And I never believe in planning because I feel that if we'll plan anything then we limit ourselves. So, whatever opportunities you are getting you should grab it with all the positivity. I called my journey as an exciting one as I learned many things in the last 27 years. It's a good journey till now but I'll say it's a start for me as I am getting roles, which always wanted to play.

What you do to break your image from stereotypical roles?

I always try to do that. Even if you'll see in Rangbaaz 3, I never portrayed the character of a politician. Because generally, you see I get characters of a man in uniform, whether it's a cop, an army officer or a RAW agent. I've also tried to do some comedy in some of the projects.

Whenever you are doing two projects simultaneously or there is very less gap between the first and second project, how you switch from one to another like do you go through any kind of process?

Matlab koshish yehi hoti hai ki koi naya project shuru ho raha ho toh thoda gap miljaye. If I am playing one character and on the next day I am doing another web series or film, it becomes a bit tough to shift the gear. So, it's always good to get a gap between 2-3 days for a new character. It's a learning process and part and parcel of life.

Any actor or director who is on your bucket list?

Actual mein aise soche toh mein toh aise actors ke saath kaam karna chahta hu jo is duniya mein nahi hai. Mujhe bahot khushi hoti ki Sanjeev Kumar ya Kishore Kumar ke saath kaam karne ka mauka milta. Mein jin do actors ko maanta hu Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan) or Naseer saab (Naseeruddin Shah) or Om Puri, in sab ke saath thoda bahot kaam kiya hai. Kamal Haasan saab ke saath kaam karne ka mauka milein toh mujhe bahot khushi hogi.

Would you go out of your comfort zone and do a south film?

Yes, definitely, I would love to do that but I don't know to approach them and no one approaches me (laughs).

