Randhir Kapoor on selling iconic RK Studios: 'My father believed in moving on with time'

Godrej Properties recently purchased the RK Films and Studios for an undisclosed amount. The Kapoor family had decided to sell the iconic studio,which was built by legendary actor Raj Kapoor nearly 70 years ago, due to growing losses, in 2018. Located in Chembur, Mumbai, the studio was in the news in September 2017 after a major fire broke out, leaving the place gutted.

Speaking to Times of India about the sale, Randhir Kapoor said, "We sold the property about six-seven months ago. It was a decision that we had taken and it was only a matter of of time before we would execute things. It was becoming difficult to manage it, although we did everything for its upkeep. My father believed in moving on with time; he always said that the show must go on, come what may. That is exactly what we did when it came to RK Studios. We all have an emotional attachment with what our father had built for us, but this was the need of the hour. The property was in good hands in the past and it continues to be in good hands even now. My best wishes are with the new owners. I hope they will respect the legacy of the land that they have bought from us."

He had previously explained that that the maintenance of the studio was not a viable option for the family anymore. Even though it was a major "emotional loss" for the Kapoors, the decision had to be taken. Randhir said that owing to Mumbai traffic, most actors preferred Film City as a location for their shoots over RK Studios.

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 11:25:23 IST

