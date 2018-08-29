Randhir Kapoor on sale of RK Studios: More of an emotional loss than a monetary one

News of the sale of RK Studios created considerable buzz in the media with many wondering why the Kapoor family let go of the iconic property. Home to some of Bollywood's best cinema, RK Studios has successfully created magic on the silver screen. Speaking to The Quint about the Kapoor family's decision, actor Randhir Kapoor confessed that it was a difficult decision to take for them.

He explained that the maintenance of the studio was not a viable option for the family anymore. Even though it was a major "emotional loss" for the Kapoors, the decision had to be taken one day or the other. Randhir said that owing to Mumbai traffic, most actors preferred Film City as a location for their shoots over RK Studios, located in Chembur. This affected business badly.

Talking about the founder and iconic director Raj Kapoor, son Randhir said that the 2017 fire at the studios completely left the director's memories in shambles. Most of Raj Kapoor's cinematic memorabilia were lost and burnt after the fire, claims Randhir. "Whatever Raj Kapoor had built has been burnt down,” he told the website.

The 2017 fire had affected the main shooting venues of the studio. Rishi Kapoor has also spoken on their decision to sell RK Studios. Talking to the Mumbai Mirror, the actor mentioned that even before the fire, RK Studios had become a "white elephant" of sorts, toting up losses now and then.

With considerable reduction in business, even the few projects that the studio bagged, came with their share of demands and problems. "The few bookings we would get from films, TV serials and ad shoots would expect free parking space, air-conditioning and discounts,” he had told the tabloid.

RK Films has produced cult films such as Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Boot Polish (1954), Shri 420 (1955) and Jaagte Raho (1956).

