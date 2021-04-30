Randhir Kapoor said he had got his staff members hospitalised along with him at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus on 29 April. He got admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai for treatment. The hospital officials confirmed the news yesterday and now the 74-year-old actor has opened up about contracting the virus. The actor revealed that he underwent the test after feeling "some shivering". He had a bit of fever which is gone now. Overall, he is in "no discomfort".

Speaking to Times of India about contracting coronavirus , Randhir shares that his staff has also tested positive and he has got them hospitalised with him.

"I have no clue how I got COVID. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital," he said.

After he got diagnosed with the virus, his wife Babita Kapoor, daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan too got tested. Speaking about their reports, the veteran actor added that, "Their reports have come negative".

The eldest son of legendary Raj Kapoor, Randhir lost his young brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor within a span of a year. After fighting with cancer for two years, Rishi died in April last year. While Rajiv passed away in February this year following a heart attack.

Randhir tied the knot with actor Babita in 1971 but they separated later.