Randhir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; admitted to Mumbai hospital
A Kokilaben hospital doctor said Randhir Kapoor’s condition is ‘stable’.
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus , hospital officials said.
The 74-year-old actor is being treated at Kokilaben hospital in suburban Mumbai.
"He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there''s nothing to worry," Dr Santosh Shetty, Kokilaben hospital, told PTI.
Kapoor, who is the eldest son of actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, lost his younger brothers – Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor, 58, within a span of a year.
Rishi passed away on 30 April, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer, while Rajiv died following a heart attack in February this year.
He married actor Babita but they separated later. The couple has daughters, actors Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
