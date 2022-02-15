On the special occasion of the actor's birthday, here are some endearing family pictures that must not be missed.

Randhir Kapoor turns 75 today, 15 February. Born to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, he is the eldest of the five children (Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Reema Kapoor). Hailing from the illustrious Kapoor 'khandaan', Randhir Kapoor aka Daboo has been a seasoned Bollywood actor who also worked as a director and producer.

The Shree 420 actor often shares some precious family photos on his Instagram gallery which is a treat for fans. On the special occasion of the actor's birthday, here are some endearing family pictures that must not be missed:

- The very dashing Kapoor clan from their youthful days can be seen posing for a family photo in this picture.

- This was a throwback photo from the time when Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor were together and posed for a family photo with a very young Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randhir kapoor FC (@randhirdabookapoorfc)

- What a wonderful photo of Randhir Kapoor celebrating his birthday with his daughters and brothers by his side! Rishi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and many others from the Kapoor family can be seen happily clapping as the birthday boy seems engaged in cutting the cake.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Randhir kapoor FC (@randhirdabookapoorfc)

- This lovely family photo was captured when the entire Kapoor clan came together for the Ganpati celebration last year at Reema Kapoor's place. Karisma Kapoor and her daughter could be also seen alongside Babita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randhir kapoor FC (@randhirdabookapoorfc)

- This has to be the cutest picture of Randhir Kapoor where he can be seen posing beside Ritu Nanda and Rishi Kapoor, who is busy holding the telephone receiver.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Randhir kapoor FC (@randhirdabookapoorfc)

- Yet another gem of a black and white photo of a young Randhir Kapoor with his mother and siblings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randhir kapoor FC (@randhirdabookapoorfc)

- This photo is a perfect 'family forever' instance. Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can also be seen happily posing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Randhir kapoor FC (@randhirdabookapoorfc)

- Raj Kapoor with his grown up children