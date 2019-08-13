Randeep Hooda to star in thriller Rat on the Highway, directed by popular ad filmmaker Vivek Chouhan

After wrapping up Imitiaz Ali's yet-to-be-titled film alongside Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda will be seen next in a thriller, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will also star Mukkabaaz actress Zoya Hussain. According to Mumbai Mirror, the actor will be seen in a thriller, helmed by Vivek Chouhan, who has previously directed advertisements.

Mohaan Naadar, who has produced Manji: The Mountain Man, speaks about Randeep's role, "Randeep plays an advertising professional who is unable to recollect the last 48 hours of his life. He is in the middle of a highway, trying to piece it all together."

He adds that the film was conceived by Sunny Deol's manager Sunil Saini, who also suggested he reach out to Randeep.

A press release describes it as "an edge of the seat thriller in a format that has never been attempted in India before."

Mohaan tells Mirror the cast and crew will begin filming in Arbroath, Scotland from 16 August. Randeep is scheduled to touch down three days prior to the first day of shoot for a workshop. Mohaan said that the actor has been working on his look with Vivek.

The entire cast and crew of the thriller will be from the United Kingdom. Mirror writes that they will shoot with three cameras, and Randeep will deliver his dialogues in both English and Hindi. Most of the filming will be during nighttime, and the makers expect to finish Randeep's portions over the course of 24 days.

Randeep is also part of Netflix's Dhaka, headlined by Chris Hemsworth. It is directed by Sam Hargave, who has served as Chris Evans' stunt double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, fight and stunt coordinator in Captain America: Civil War as well as the second unit director for Avengers: Infinity War.

He was also going to star in a film based on the Battle of Saragarhi, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Randeep had undergone a drastic makeover to get into character, but the film was eventually stalled.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 12:00:40 IST