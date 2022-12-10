Randeep Hooda on not attending Bollywood parties: 'You have to pretend to be happy while having a shitty life'

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is known for his excellent acting skills and no doubt is a very versatile actor. While he is still considered an underrated actor in the industry, Randeep has recently surprised the industry and his fans with his exceptional and realistic performance. Despite giving some of the biggest hits in the industry and also enjoying a massive fan following, Randeep is not among those actors who are in the limelight or are spotted attending various Bollywood parties, functions, and award functions. He is also not a part of any ‘Bollywood gang’ and is instead known for remaining in his own zone and does not believe in socialising much.

With that said, the actor also opened up on why he remains away from such glamourous parties or award functions stating that he ‘can’t pretend to be glamourous’.

‘I can’t pretend to be a happy glamorous person’: Randeep Hooda

Speaking to the Indian Express, Randeep spoke about how he has been staying grounded despite having a successful film career.

Stating that he doesn’t care about winning any awards as they are just opinions, Randeep Hooda said that the aim is to stay honest with oneself and stay real.

“You are trying to be yourself most of the time, however, if you start faking things in real life, you will do the same on the screen too. This is the reason why I don’t go to a lot of events where I will have to pretend to be this happy glamorous person while having a ‘shitty’ life on the side. So, staying true to myself and knowing that my job is not to please others is what keeps me grounded. I don’t think people pleasers make good actors,” he added.

Besides this, the Highway actor also spoke about not socialising much with his fellow actors. He said that he spends a lot of time with real people and not with film people as, at some stage, everyone gets alienated and enters a cocoon. “When you are successful, you start living in an ivory tower, and thus you cannot connect to people anymore. Therefore, it is important to remain in touch with reality and the best way is to talk to your mother. She’ll for sure show you the truth,” he said while laughing it out.

