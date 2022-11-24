A social comedy like no other, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely will have its premiere screening at IFFI Goa, on 25th November 2022. ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’cruz to have a gala premiere at IFFI. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, is set against the backdrop of Haryana and casts a light on India’s obsession with the fair skin. However, the film doesn’t just revolve around a dusky girl who suffers from the social prejudice but also what she does to address it which results in a lot of emotion and commotion!

Ileana D’Cruz said, “I believe movies that can make you laugh while also leaving a strong message are rare and such is our film, ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’. The entire team at Sony Pictures International Productions along with our director Balwinder Singh Janjua is excited for audiences to experience the film for the very first time. We are grateful to IFFI for giving this film a gala premiere and an opportunity for us to be there.”

Speaking about the gala premiere at IFFI 53, 2022, Randeep Hooda said, “I am pleased to have ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ screened at IFFI and it is for the first time audiences will get to experience this special film. It deals with an important subject but in a very light-hearted way. Ileana and I are working together for the first time and hoping we are able to match the audience’s expectations.”

Randeep and Illeana who have been paired together for the first time will attend the gala premiere at the 53rd edition of the International Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Movie Tunnel Productions. ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely‘ is set to woo the audiences very soon!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.