Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have entered a new phase of their happy married life as the couple has become proud parents to a little princess. It is needless to say that the arrival of the little bundle of joy has come with a wave of happiness in the entire family and celebrations have just begun. While both Alia and Ranbir are yet to come before the media following the first child’s birth, reports have surfaced about Ranbir Kapoor’s first reaction after seeing his daughter for the first time. According to media reports, Ranbir, who is otherwise considered very calm and composed, was in tears as he held the baby girl in his hands.

As per the report, Ranbir was beside Alia all the time starting from arriving at the HN Reliance to the Hospital in the morning and till the delivery. He along with the other family members met the baby and it was indeed a very emotional moment.

After holding his little girl in his hands, Ranbir was weeping as tears of joy ran down from his eyes. Seeing him, everyone else in the room including newbie mother Alia Bhatt was also in tears, a source close to the family said.

It is worth mentioning that Ranbir once shared that he wants a daughter and now it seems like he is finally living his dream.

Earlier on Sunday, Alia Bhatt shared the news on her Instagram with a heartwarming note. Calling the baby ‘magical’, she wrote, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love. Alia and Ranbir.”

Well, while we all wait for the first glimpse of the Kapoor baby, the year definitely ends on a good note for the star couple. Starting with their wedding at the beginning of the year, the two embraced parenthood and are already a family of three. Congratulatory messages and greetings also continue to pour in for them.

